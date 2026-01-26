Man Enters Chennai Airport Breaching 7-Tier Security on Republic Day

Chennai: A mentally-challenged person breached the seven-tier security of Chennai international airport on Republic Day morning and entered the domestic terminal unnoticed.

A five-tier security has been in place at the airport since January 17 and it was scaled up to seven-tier for three days from January 24 in view of the Republic Day. The city police are guarding the outer circles while the CISF personnel are on duty in the inner circles. Bomb squads with the help of sniffer dogs are checking the airport personnel and passengers near all entry points. They are examining the identity cards and entry passes before letting anyone inside.

However, a 26-year-old man breached all the security layers and was found inside the domestic terminal 1 near the transit gate. The security officials noticed the man through the CCTVs and informed the CISF personnel, who secured him. When questioned, the man said he had come to have a look at the airport and buy it. He did not have an entry pass or a flight ticket. It is said the man is mentally challenged and belongs to Arumbakkam in Chennai.

However, the officials are investigating how the man breached the seven-tier security on Republic Day. The man is said to have been roaming inside the airport for about an hour and the officials are examining the CCTV footage to know the places where he had gone before catching the eyes of the officials.