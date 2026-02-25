Man-Eater Scare Hits Nilgiris Hamlet As Man’s Body Parts Found

OOTY: A man-eater scare began to engulf the Shootingmattam village limits, near here, as a big cat is suspected to have killed a Toda tribesman in the tribal hamlet limits there on Tuesday morning.

According to foresters here, the residents at Chinnakadimund Toda tribal hamlet found the body of a man, with parts of it eaten, inside the jungles near the hamlet on Tuesday morning.

It was identified as that of Sabushthal Kuttan, aged 57, a tribal resident from the hamlet. The tribesmen then informed the foresters about this, suspecting that he could have been killed by a tiger.

The foresters rushed to the spot and collected the body parts which had bleeding injury marks all over. Though he was suspected to have been killed by a wild animal when he ventured inside the jungles, the foresters could not immediately ascertain whether he was killed by a tiger.

However, the tribesmen claimed that the pattern of killing and eating away of the flesh points to a man-eater behind the killing.

As the foresters failed to heed to their suggestions and wanted more time to ascertain the real cause, the angry tribespeople held a road-roko on the busy Ooty-Mysuru NH, which paralysed traffic for more than two hours.

The higher officials rushed to the spot and pacified the tribesmen and assured them of all necessary efforts to track the movement of tigers in the area to capture it.

Now, a forest team in the hamlet is monitoring the situation and making efforts to instal camera traps to track the movement of big cats in the vicinity.