Man Arrested for Secretly Filming Woman Bathing in Chennai

A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly filming a woman while she was bathing in a rented house in the Peravallur area of Chennai on Friday. According to the police, 11 women were residing in the house on rent.

One of the women noticed a man recording her on his mobile phone through a window around midnight on Thursday. She raised an alarm, following which the accused fled the spot.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, the Peravallur police registered a case and launched an investigation. The accused was identified as Satyaraj, a native of Thiruvidan in Chengalpattu district. He was arrested on Friday and his mobile phone was seized.

The accused was later produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.