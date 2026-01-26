Mamallapuram Bus Stand to Be Completed Only by Year-End

Chennai: Tourists to the internationally-renowned Unesco heritage town of Mamallapuram continue to face hardships as the construction of a separate bus stand, at an estimated cost of Rs. 90 crore, is dragging on. The buses and vehicles parked on either side of the narrow road to the historic port town of the Pallava empire are leading to heavy traffic congestion and a separate bus stand has been the demand for the last 33 years.

The bus stand, being built on 6.79 acres, is unlikely to be completed before the elections and the construction is expected to be completed by the year-end. With the town’s importance as an international tourist destination growing manifold, there is a rise in the number of visitors, shops, restaurants, eateries and hotels in the historic town. While tourists from abroad visit the town every day, the residents in Chennai and the suburbs visit the place on weekends, festivals and holidays, school and college students, too, visit the place regularly.

While places like Ooty and Kodaikanal have visitors for a particular season, thousands of tourists visit Mamallapuram throughout the year.

Mamallapuram does not have a separate bus stand and a temporary bus stand near the Sthalasayana Perumal temple has limited space to park only eight buses at a time. The other buses are parked on either side of the road, making it difficult for other vehicles to enter. The tourists who come to enjoy the wonderful carvings and monuments are forced to waste precious hours in traffic jams and most of the international tourists wonder why such an important historic site does not have easy transport access.

About 33 years ago, the state government started the process of examining a separate bus stand for Mamallapuram. The government decided to build a bus stand outside the town and connect the town through mini buses. But the land acquisition took a long time and the traders were opposed to a bus stand outside the town.

In 2010, a place between the Karukkathamman temple and East Coast Road was selected. Since it was nearer to East Coast Road, the authorities felt that it would be easy for the buses to reach the bus stand. Though Rs. 18 crore was allocated for the project, nothing moved further for the next 10 years.

The construction work was handed over to the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) in 2020 and an estimate for Rs. 90 crore was made. The government sanctioned Rs. 90 crore in 2024 and started the construction work. The new bus stand will have place to park 50 buses, rest lounges for passengers and toilet facilities besides restaurants and ATM centres.

It was expected that the bus stand will be completed in December last year or at least before the elections.

An official said the project was delayed for the last 33 years due to delay in land acquisition and opposition by the people for some of the places that were selected. The fund for the construction of the bus stand was allocated only in 2024 and it would be constructed by the end of this year, said the official.