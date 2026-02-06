Madurai MP Criticises Government’s Handling of Parliamentary Proceedings

Madurai: CPI(M) MP from Madurai, Su Venkatesan, has criticised the BJP-led Union government’s foreign policy and its handling of parliamentary proceedings, alleging that democratic norms were weakened by the passage of the motion of thanks to the President’s address without debate.

In a post on his X handle, the Left party MP said the Centre’s approach to foreign policy revealed contradictions, particularly with regard to India–US relations.

Referring to the President’s address, Venkatesan said the government had praised Unesco for recognising Deepavali as part of the world’s cultural heritage but remained silent on the decision of the Trump administration to suspend funding to the organisation, reflecting inconsistency in policy.

Pointing to Prime Minister Modi avoiding speaking on the motion of thanks to the President’s address, the MP alleged that Opposition leaders were also not allowed to participate in the discussion, even as the resolution was adopted without debate.

He said the Opposition’s protests inside and outside Parliament were intended to defend democratic norms.

Venkatesan further said external affairs minister Jaishankar had reportedly stated that he was unaware of the details of the India–US agreement, as it was handled by the ministry of trade and commerce. Remarking on decision-making within the government, the MP noted that when even defence minister Rajnath Singh was unable to take decisions on military-related matters, Jaishankar being unaware of the trade agreement was hardly surprising.

The Madurai MP further sarcastically commented that it would not be surprising even if the Prime Minister himself said he came to know of the decisions taken in the India-US trade agreement only through posts on US President Donald Trump’s social media account.