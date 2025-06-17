Madrasi Camp Demolition: CM MK Stalin Orders Relief of Rs 50 Lakh

Chennai: In a bid to help the 370 Tamil families, whose houses in the Madrasi Camp of Delhi’s Jangpura were demolished on June 1, redeem their livelihood, Chief Minister M K Stalin ordered the release of Rs 50 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to provide Rs 8 lakh to each of those who lost their homes and also supply a package of essential commodities, including rice, wheat, dhal, cooking oil and masala to them.

Stalin, who earlier wrote a letter to his Delhi counterparty Rekha Gupta on June 13 seeking livelihood support and rehabilitation of the Tamil people who had contributed immensely to the economy of Delhi, announced the package of relief for the people on Monday.

The earlier letter, personally delivered by DMK treasurer T R Baalu and Tamil Nadu’s representative in Delhi A K S Vijayan, urged the Delhi administration to handle the issue with compassion and provide essential services like water, electricity, sanitation, internal roads, drainage and street lights in Pocket G-7 and G-8 of Narela, where alternative accommodation had been given to some of the displaced.

A joint survey had certified that 189 families were eligible for EWS flats and the court had mandated the Delhi government to ensure immediate admission for displaced children in nearby schools, MCD schools, establish primary healthcare centres and fair price shops, arrange requisite bus and metro rail links in accordance with the 2016 policy, Stalin said.

He said that the 189 families that had been allotted EWS flats in Narela had found the housing units unfit for occupation due to the lack of essential services and many of them finding the sites situated as far as 20 km away from their place of work with no dedicated transport services to access them, thus rendering household wage earners, particularly women, unemployed.

Besides, there were no schools for the 150 students studying in Tamil medium, which had disrupted their studies, compounding the dislocation distress of the vulnerable community, whose 181 families had not been given alternative accommodation at all and left homeless, he said.

To mitigate the suffering of the Tamil people, Stalin urged Rekha Gupta to hand over 189 EWS flat in proper shape to the entitled families, extend EWS housing eligibility under the Slum and JJ Rehabilitation Policy by granting relaxation in income ceiling, domicile requirements and deposit obligations to the remaining 181 families. He also wanted students to be provided Tamil medium education and travel facilities.