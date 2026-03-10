LPG Booking Disruption Sparks Panic in Chennai, CM Holds Review Meeting

Chennai: Adverse effects of the Middle East conflict were felt among residents of Chennai on Tuesday as domestic LPG users were unable to book their household cylinders after telephone lines used for bookings stopped working, triggering panic among consumers.

Chief Minister M.K Stalin held a review meeting to assess the possible impact of the ongoing US–Iran conflict on the State and to plan necessary response measures, according to a social media message.

“I have written to the Hon’ble Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, urging the Union Government to ensure the safety of Tamils living across the affected Gulf countries and to safeguard the welfare of Tamil Nadu fishermen currently stranded in the region,” the Chief Minister said.

Stalin also emphasised that the Union Government must ensure that the LPG cylinder shortage arising from the conflict does not affect the public, commercial establishments, or MSME industries.

He further demanded that alternative arrangements be made for restaurants affected by the shortage of commercial gas cylinders and that any additional power requirements be secured and supplied.

Warning that restaurants in the State may be forced to shut down within two days, Chennai Restaurant Owners’ Association secretary Rajkumar met the Chief Minister at the Secretariat to explain the severity of the LPG supply crisis faced by commercial establishments.

Speaking to the media, Rajkumar said the association had written to the Union Government seeking immediate intervention to resolve the crisis. He also urged both the State and Union Governments to bring restaurants under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA).

Vikramaraja of the Federation of Traders Association also met the Chief Minister to discuss the shortage. He said that if the crisis is not resolved within two days, restaurants may be forced to shut down their kitchens as their gas stocks are unlikely to last beyond that period.

Meanwhile, several homemakers took to social media to complain about the shortage of LPG cylinders. Many said they were unable to book cylinders through regular telephone lines, while distributors were reportedly unable to provide clear information on when new stocks would arrive.