Like fish to water, Dy CM takes to meeting people

Chennai: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has taken donning his new role like fish to water and has been meeting people and going about his hectic official schedule like attending events ever since he was elevated to the present post that saw his supporters and DMK cadre initially rushing to Chennai to greet him personally after Sunday’s cabinet reshuffle.

So, he put out a message on X urging party cadre not to travel to Chennai to meet him but concentrate on their work in their respective places and assured them that he would be touring the districts in the coming days and meet them personally.

After the cabinet reshuffle that saw him getting the additional portfolio, Planning and Development, the first official function that he took part was at the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women, where he distributed Manimegalai Awards to women SHGs, on Monday.

The day after the announcement of his elevation was made, he said that it was a responsibility entrusted with him by Chief Minister M K Stalin and assured to live up to the expectations by putting in his best.

He also took part in a meeting presided over by the Chief Minister on disaster management at the Secretariat, besides travelling to Virudhunagar to take part in a government event organized for the distribution of nearly 2000 games kits for 33 different games to sportspersons in 1300 panchayats.

Attending a series of events to distribute Rs 3.95 crore work benefits under various welfare schemes like house pattas, loans for entrepreneurs, orders to set up Aavin milk booths and vehicles for differently abled persons at Virudhunagar, he said the Dravidian Model government would strive to provide everything to all the people.

As he drove to Virudhunagar from Madurai airport, he was welcomed by a sea of supporters who lined up on both sides of the roads waving DMK flags. He accepted their greetings from an open vehicle, even shaking hands with people and exchanging pleasantries with them.

Back in Chennai, he inaugurated the Vijay Amirtharaj Pavilion at the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu’s Chennai Tennis stadium in Nungambakkam. Recalling the illustrious contribution of Vijay Amirtharaj to the game of tennis, he said the DMK government recognized all achievers and honoured them.

Udhayanidhi Stalin’s itinerary for the coming days is also a chock-a-block as he would be inaugurating the finals of the CM’s trophy games in Chennai on Friday and releasing books written by DMK MP Trichy Siva on Saturday, sources said.