Library to be named after K Kamaraj

The new public library coming up in Trichy at a cost of Rs 290 crore, for which Chief Minister M K Stalin laid the foundation stone in March, will be named after K Kamaraj as the one being built in Coimbatore would bear the name of Periyar E V Ramasamy and theMadurai library completed in a record one year time and had hence benefitted 16 lakh persons bears the name of M Karunanidhi.





Replying to a speech of Kumbakonam MLA, K Anbazhagan, who said that the public libraries were being named after iconic political leaders, Stalin said that the library in Trichy was earlier planned to be given the name of Karunanidhi but urged the School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi to issue the necessary order to christen it after Kamaraj.

Recalling the tenure of Kamaraj, the Chief Minister said that he ushered in a revolution in education by opening schools in every village and sowed the seeds for a bright future for the younger generation.