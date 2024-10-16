Let Tamil Nadu and J&K Move Forward Together: CM Stalin

Chennai: Congratulating Omar Abdullah on his assuming office as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, Chief Minister M K Stalin wished that both the States, one at the southern tip and the other at the northernmost point of the Indian subcontinent, moved forward together in the democratic struggle to secure State rights.

In his message on X, Stalin said, ‘Together, we shall achieve victory’ referring to the fight for State rights, and added that he could not attend the swearing-in ceremony of Omar Abdullah as he had the responsibility to oversee the relief efforts for those affected by the heavy rains in Tamil Nadu.

‘Although I received an invitation from JKNC President, Respected Farooq Abdullah, to attend the swearing-in ceremony, due to the ongoing heavy rains in Tamil Nadu and my responsibility to oversee the relief efforts, I have deputed my sister, Kanimozhi, leader of the DMK Parliamentary Party, to extend my best wishes on behalf of myself and the DMK,’ he said.