Let Stalin Carry On And TN Win

Chennai: Giving a clarion call to his party cadre to congregate at Siruganur in Trichy on Monday, March 9, for a DMK conference tiled ‘let Stalin carry on and Tamil Nadu triumph,’ Chief Minister M K Stalin said that it was at the same Siruganur in the year 2021 he had urged the people to give the DMK a continuous 10-year term for pulling up the State from the morass of 50 years of backwardness that it had pushed into by the AIADMK.

In an epistle to his cadre on Thursday, Stalin said that though his five-year tenure since he made that plea to the people had salvaged the State which had been recovered from the rut and put on the path development and prosperity, another five years were essential for DMK Rule 2.0 that would enable the State continue in the path of uninterrupted growth and touch the heights of international standards of development in all spheres.

Recalling the series of party conferences at the regional levels for youth wing office-bearers, a slew of women’s meets to celebrate the triumph of women and several training programmes for the party’s poll agents of different categories like BLA2, BLC and BDA that were organized by the party enabling lakhs of cadre to congregate at the different venues, he said the meet at Siruganur was a continuation of the trend.

After five years of rule, if the women party workers were able go from house to house and mobilize support for the party without any resistance that itself was a testimonial to the good governance of the DMK government that had implemented a plethora of schemes and welfare programmes and taken the State to dizzy heights of growth turning it into a role model for other States and achieve phenomenal industrial development, he said.

The DMK was reaching out to the people again seeking their support with hope as it had shown to them what the DMK could do in the five years for the benefit of people through the initiatives that it launched after the government was formed through the hard work of the cadre, he said.

When he won the elections in 2021, he pledged that his governance would make those who voted for him to delight over the right choice they made and those who did not vote for him to regret their decision, he said, adding that he had achieved it.