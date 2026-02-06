Leopards straying into town limits in Nilgiris creates panic

Ooty: As leopard menace has begun to surge in Kotagiri and Coonoor town limits in the Nilgiris, the panic-stricken residents urge the foresters to evolve necessary mechanisms and steps to handle the issue.

While a couple of days ago a youth in Kotagiri town limits was attacked and injured by a stray leopard which as chasing a dog in the market limits in the early night hours, now, the residents in Tent hill area in Coonoor town seek immediate action to allay their fears, triggered by a leopard frequenting the area for the past one month.

The residents in Tent hill complained that the leopard, frequenting the human settlements there, has already killed a few dogs in the vicinity.

The leopard’s movement at night makes the residents scared to walk in the vicinity after sunset.

As the man-leopard conflict began to see a sudden surge in the hills here, the residents of Kotagiri as well as Tent hill area in Coonoor want the foresters to take steps to capture the stray leopards and relocate them.