Leopard Trapped, Undergoing Treatment

Erode: A leopard that had been terrorising farmers for the past six months in Vilangombai and its surrounding areas in Kadambur forest division was on Thursday trapped in one of the cages set up up on orders of the principal chief conservator of forests.

Under the supervision of the deputy director of the Sathyamangalam forest division, automatic cages were placed in the Vinoba Nagar and Gunderi Pallam dam areas. The captured leopard was then loaded into a vehicle by forest officials.

However, the leopard is currently being given intensive treatment for an injury in the rear part of the body. Forest officials said that on completion of the treatment, the leopard would be released in the forest area.