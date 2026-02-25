Lanka Has a Special Place in TN's Heart: PTR

Chennai:Information Technology and Digital Services Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Wednesday expressed happiness over participating in the 78th Independence Day celebrations of Sri Lanka. ''Tamil Nadu has a special place in its heart for Sri Lanka,” said the minister, while addressing a reception hosted by the Deputy High Commission of Sri Lanka in Chennai.

Deputy High Commissioner Ganesanathan Geathiswaran appreciated the presence of partners and friends, stating that their participation reflected the enduring ties between Sri Lanka and India, particularly Tamil Nadu. He acknowledged the support extended by the government of India and the state government during Sri Lanka’s recent economic challenges and reaffirmed commitment to strengthening cooperation in trade, tourism, investment and people-to-people exchanges.

Actor and former MP R. Sarathkumar emphasised the need for both nations to move forward together in friendship and mutual respect.

The celebration featured cultural performances by the Sri Lanka Police dance troupe and Western Music Band. A highlight of the evening was the inauguration of the Sri Lanka–South India Business Association, aimed at deepening trade and economic engagement between Sri Lanka and South India.

Nearly 350 distinguished guests, including members of the diplomatic corps, government officials, business leaders and well-wishers were present.