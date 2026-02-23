Lack of Clarity on Tariff Rates Confuse US Exporters

Chennai: The new temporary tariff of 10 per cent on imports into the US will come into force from Tuesday. However, in the absence of an executive order, it is not clear whether the additional 5 per cent tariffs announced by the US President will be implemented from Tuesday. Even if the order comes today (US time), the legal validity of the tariff remains questionable.

After the US Supreme Court struck the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump under emergency powers, 10 per cent temporary duty was announced by the President, which was later increased to 15 per cent.

As per the executive order issued on February 20, the temporary import surcharge of 10 percent ad valorem will be imposed from Feb 24 for a period of 150 days.

With just one more day to go, the order on the additional 5 per cent has not come yet. This creates an uncertainty on the rates.

“The order has not come yet. It may come tonight,” Ajay Sahai, director general of FIEO.

Even then, the temporary tariff can be challenged in the court. “As per the Section 122 of Trade Act, up to 15 per cent tariff can be imposed for up to 150 days. But the remedy is prescribed for the Balance of Payment problem and not the trade deficit. Hence, this can be challenged in the court,” said Ajay Srivastava, founder, GTRI.

Despite the confusion, exporters are relieved that the tariffs are levied uniformly on all trade partners. “Whether it is 10 per cent or 15 per cent, the good thing is that it is applicable to everyone,” said Pankaj Chadha, chairman, EEPC.

Meanwhile, there is no clarity on the tariff refunds either. “We don’t know how long it will take for the refunds to come or the procedure to claim it,” he said.