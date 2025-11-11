Kovalam Beach Gets Blue Flag Certification For 5th Year

Chennai: The Kovalam Beach in Chengalpattu district has been awarded the prestigious International Blue Flag Certification, an internationally acclaimed eco-label awarded by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), Denmark, for promoting sustainable tourism and strengthening the blue economy, for the fifth consecutive year.

According to an official press release, the certification is accorded to beaches that meet 33 stringent global standards covering water quality, environmental education, safety, cleanliness, waste management, and sustainable infrastructure and stands as a symbol of excellence in maintaining clean, safe, and environmentally responsible coastal zones.

Kovalam Beach was first awarded the certification in September, 2021, when it became Tamil Nadu’s first Blue Flag-certified beach. The certification is subject to annual renewal following rigorous inspections by national and international committees to ensure continued compliance with all prescribed criteria. Based on the evaluations and recommendations of these committees, the beach has once again retained its certification for 2025–26.

The beach has been developed with enhanced eco-tourism and visitor facilities including bamboo shade shelters, lounge chairs, changing rooms, restrooms, and floating wheelchairs to ensure accessibility for differently-abled visitors. Trained lifeguards and surveillance systems ensure public safety while the beach operates between 6:00 AM and 6:00 PM. During the year 2024–25, the beach witnessed a footfall of over 5.5 lakh visitors, reflecting its growing popularity as a model eco-beach destination.

Encouraged by this success, the Government of Tamil Nadu has taken up ten beaches across the State for obtaining Blue Flag certification, including Marina Beach (Chennai), Silver Beach (Cuddalore), Kameshwaram Beach (Nagapattinam), and Ariyaman Beach (Ramanathapuram), which are in the final stages of evaluation.

The Government also intends to expedite the Blue Flag certification steps for major beaches across the State, including, Samiyarpettai Beach in Cuddalore District, Kulasekarapattinam Beach in Thoothukudi District, Keelputhupet Beach in Villupuram District, Palavakkam Beach, Thiruvanmiyur Beach and Uthandi Beach in Chennai District.