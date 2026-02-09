Kiwis Wary Of UAE Threat

CHENNAI: New Zealand may have heaved a quiet sigh of relief after staving off a stern challenge from Afghanistan, but there is little time to relax. Two days after their taxing T20 World Cup opener here at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, the Kiwis will run into yet another potential banana skin at the same venue.

Mitchell Santner & Co. are fully aware of the dangers posed by their next opponents, the United Arab Emirates, a side rich in talent with Pakistani and Indian roots. New Zealand, in fact, suffered a stunning defeat at their hands in Dubai three years ago and it still stands as UAE’s one of the finest achievements.

Though their top-order vulnerability remains a concern, New Zealand’s biggest strength lies in their adaptability as shown in the previous game. Their batting unit has depth, experience and the ability to shift gears depending on conditions. The 183-run chase against Afghanistan was riddled with anxious moments, but New Zealand found stability through opener Tim Seifert, a naturally aggressive batter with 360-degree shots. Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell played vital hands through the middle overs.

Pacer Lockie Ferguson impressed with his array of variations and picked up key wickets. However, it was skipper Santner who stood out, delivering a superbly controlled spell and conceding fewer than six runs per over.

Back on the World Cup stage for the third time, UAE’s hopes rest on captain Muhammad Waseem, an aggressive opener who sets the tone from the outset. Having lost both their warm-up fixtures in Chennai, the UAE would have taken valuable lessons and gained a clearer understanding of the Chepauk pitch conditions.

In the bowling department, pacer Muhammad Junaid Siddique brings experience, with over 100 international T20 wickets to his name. The spin attack, led by left-armer Haider Ali and supported by Simranjeet Singh, will be keen to exploit the surface and apply pressure through the middle overs.