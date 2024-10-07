Kerala CM Calls for Strict Enforcement of Labour Laws in All Sectors

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called for strict enforcement of labor laws across all sectors. This statement was in response to the concerns raised in the Kerala Assembly on Monday regarding the death of Anna Sebastian. The 26-year-old Chartered Accountant from Ernakulam, who worked for Ernst & Young, collapsed and died at her residence due to work pressure. The Chief Minister assured the legislative body that the issues related to Anna's death would be communicated to the central government.

Addressing the work-from-home model adopted by numerous companies after the Covid pandemic, the chief minister stated that current labor laws lack clear provisions regarding the working hours for remote employees. These gaps must be addressed by the companies to ensure that workers' rights are safeguarded in all working environments.

It may be recalled that the young employee’s tragic story had come to light when Anna's mother, Anita Augustine, penned a letter to Rajiv Memani following her demise, in which she detailed the immense work stress and gruelling conditions her daughter endured at EY.

"Anna confided in us about her overwhelming workload, particularly the additional tasks assigned verbally, beyond her official duties. She worked late into the night, even on weekends, without any chance to catch her breath. Anna's death should serve as a wake-up call for EY," she wrote in the email.

Anita also expressed her dismay at the absence of any EY representative at Anna's funeral, stating that it was hurtful.

Memani, in his response, expressed his regret; "we missed being present at Anna's funeral. This is completely alien to our culture. It has never happened before, and it will never happen again." Memani stated he was deeply saddened as a father and could only imagine Ms. Augustine's grief.