Karur Stampede: Vijay Holds Video Conference With Senior Leaders

Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay on Monday held a video conference with senior leaders from his Pattinapakkam penthouse to discuss the next steps following the Karur stampede, which claimed 41 lives. Meanwhile, posters condemning TVK chief Vijay, depicting him with bloodstained hands, have appeared in parts of Karur.

The death toll from the stampede at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader Vijay's campaign rally in Karur has risen to 41. Among the deceased are 18 women, 13 men, five young girls, and five young boys. So far, 34 victims are from the Karur district, two each from the Erode, Tiruppur, and Dindigul districts, and one from the Salem district.

The massive crowd at Vijay's rally on Saturday evening reportedly turned chaotic, triggering panic. Several attendees fainted and were rushed to nearby hospitals. Sources had said that overcrowding at the venue led to the tragedy.

A day earlier, TVK chief and actor Vijay announced that he will provide financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the bereaved families and Rs 2 lakh to the injured in the unfortunate stampede.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced that the families of the 39 people who died in the Karur stampede would receive Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. He also announced Rs 50,000 for those injured in the tragic incident.

Sharing an X post, the PMO said, "PM Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF to be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the unfortunate incident at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The injured would be given Rs 50,000."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin also announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for each family of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for each person undergoing treatment.