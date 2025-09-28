Karur Stampede: Condolences Pour In From All Over

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in expressing condolences to the families that lost their loved ones in the stampede at the political rally of Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam at Karur on Saturday and wished them the strength to face the situation in the difficult time.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called Chief Minister M K Stalin over phone and enquired about the situation in Karur and about the condition of the injured.

Governor R N Ravi said he was deeply pained and anguished by the tragic loss of innocent lives, including children. In a message, he conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Former BJP State president K Annamalai said that it was the duty of the police to identify the right spot for political meetings that were expected to draw huge crowds and provide sufficient protection to the people.

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss demanded a high level probe into the incident and payment of Rs 10 lakh compensation for the deceased.