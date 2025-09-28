Karur: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on late Saturday night visited the Government Medical College and Hospital and met those injured in Saturday's stampede at Karur that left 38 people dead at a rally addressed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu.

CM MK Stalin paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the Karur stampede incident. He also met the families of the victims. Following the incident, he landed in Trichy from Chennai and headed to Karur by road.

Meanwhile, Stalin announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the victims after 36 were killed in the incident. He also announced aid of Rs 1 lakh each to those undergoing medical treatment in hospitals.

The Chief Minister further announced the formation of a one-member Commission of Inquiry, headed by retired High Court Judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report to the government.

In a statement, the Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow over the incident and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. Terming the loss "irreparable," he assured that the government is taking all necessary steps to support the victims.

"On receiving the heartbreaking news that 36 people, including eight children and 16 women, lost their lives in the crowd crush at the political campaign meeting of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam in Karur today (27.09.2025), I was deeply shocked and pained," read the statement.

"These priceless lives lost have shaken all our hearts. I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families who have suffered this irreparable loss. I have directed that all those admitted to hospitals for treatment must receive the best possible medical care," it added.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday expressed immense sorrow over the loss of lives in a stampede at TVK chief and actor Vijay's public rally in Karur.

In a post shared on X, the Tamil Nadu DyCM said, "The reports of lives lost due to being trapped in a crowd in Karur are causing immense sorrow. I convey my deepest condolences and comfort to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident."

"Those who fainted after being trapped in the crowd and those whose health has deteriorated are being provided immediate treatment at Karur Government Hospital, as per the orders of the Honorable Chief Minister. In this critical situation, we urge full cooperation to be extended to the government's actions and the medical team," the post further said.