Karnataka CM Backs Stalin’s Initiative

CHENNAI: Expressing strong support for a renewed national conversation on Union-State relations, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah commended Chief Minister M K Stalin for initiating the thoughtful exercise that sought constitutional correction and appreciated him for forwarding Part One of the ‘Report of the High-Level Committee on Union-State Relation’ constituted by Tamil Nadu.

Replying to Siddaramiah’s letter, Stalin said, ‘I deeply appreciate your thoughtful endorsement of our initiative and your recognition that federal renewal must be a collective effort, adding that he had rightly observed that unity in a diverse republic like India was sustained not through uniformity, but through Constitutional trust.'

Siddaramiah had said that federalism was not a political demand but a part of the basic structure of the Constitution and that increasing centralization in fiscal and legislative matters over the years had disturbed the delicate balance envisioned by the Constitution makers.

States must have the authority and fiscal space to fulfil the responsibilities entrusted to them, he said, adding: ‘India’s strength lies in cooperative federalism, constitutional trust and diversity.’

He said he would urge the Union Government to provide an institutional platform such as a revitalized Inter-State council for all States to deliberate and restore balance in our federal structure.

‘Karnataka stands ready to engage constructively in strengthening India’s democratic and federal framework,’ he said. Karnataka also shared many of the concerns articulated in the committee’s report and had been vocal, like Tamil Nadu, in asserting the legitimate constitutional space of States, whether in matters of language policy, education, public health, fiscal devolution or legislative autonomy, he said.

It was imperative that all States, irrespective of political affiliations, joined hands in constructive federal dialogue as federal renewal could not be a solitary endeavour of one or two States but emerge as a collective articulation, he said.

Citing Stalin’s letter, Siddaramiah said the objective was not to weaken the Union but to right-size it to ensure that national energy was concentrated on genuinely national priorities while States were trusted with spheres constitutionally entrusted with them.