Jana Nayagan Ball in EC Court Now

Chennai:Amid the growing debate over the release of Tamil film Jana Nayagan, starring TVK chief Vijay, chief electoral officer Archana Patnaik has said the issue presents a “new situation” for the Election Commission of India, and a clarification will be issued after consultations.

Responding to queries on whether a film featuring the actor, who is also a political party leader, requires approval during the enforcement of the model code of conduct, she said the commission would examine the matter and take an appropriate decision.



Addressing a media conference, Patnaik highlighted enforcement measures, noting that flying squads were actively conducting inspections across the state. She said any cash or goods seized during checks were returned immediately if valid documents were produced, and details of such actions will be made public.



Urging people to participate in monitoring violations, she called for greater use of the C-Vigil app, through which people can upload photos or videos of model code violations. She assured that the identity of complainants would remain confidential.



On election monitoring, she said police and expenditure observers have already been deployed, with a significant increase in their number compared to the previous election. While earlier 108 constituencies were identified as high-expenditure areas, the commission has now appointed 151 expenditure observers, going beyond the usual norm of one observer for two constituencies.



She added that inputs from Central agencies would be used to identify sensitive constituencies, noting Tamil Nadu’s reputation for high election spending.



Archana Patnaik also announced that voters have time until March 26 to apply for inclusion in the electoral rolls, with a supplementary list to be released on the day nominations begin.



She confirmed that journalists have been included under essential services and are eligible to vote via postal ballot. They must submit applications with approval from their departmental nodal officer and can collect and cast their ballots at the returning officer’s office.



Personnel from 12 essential service departments, including Southern Railway, All India Radio, Airports Authority of India, Chennai Metro Rail, Tangedco, fire and rescue services and the traffic police, are covered under this provision.



On polling arrangements, she said decisions on sensitive booths will be taken in consultation with observers.



New voter information slips will prominently display the party number to simplify identification. Each polling station will have a cap of 1,200 voters, and efforts are under way to set up booths on the ground floors of apartment complexes in cities like Chennai and Coimbatore, though logistical constraints remain.



She further stated that candidates can file nominations online but must submit physical copies to the returning officer. On security, the CEO said 50 companies of paramilitary forces have already arrived in the state, with 250 more expected, maintaining deployment levels similar to the previous election.



She added that additional forces could be requisitioned, if needed, while maintaining that there are currently no major law and order concerns in Tamil Nadu.