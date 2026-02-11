It’s Team TN vs Team Delhi says CM

Chennai:The fight in the coming Assembly election was between ‘Team Tamil Nadu’ and ‘Team New Delhi,’ Chief Minister M K Stalin said, urging his army of booth committee agents in Villupuram and Chennai region to elucidate to the people that the objective of the electoral struggle was to save the State.

Addressing a training conference of BL2, BLC and BDA agents of the DMK from the Chennai district to Villupuram district, covering 49 Assembly constituencies at Thiruvidanthai on Wednesday, Stalin said the Dravidian Model modern car engine was far superior to the BJP’s jalopy that the people of the State would not have to hang their heads in shame.



Since the DMK's goal was to save Tamil Nadu, the agents should seek the support of people from different walks of life, irrespective of their political affiliations, he said.



Calling the booth agents as roots of the banyan tree called DMK, he insisted on them meeting the people repeatedly at a personal level and explaining to them the political reality in which voting any party other than those in the DMK-led secular democratic alliance would be detrimental to Tamil Nadu itself.



By ushering in Delhi rule by the BJP and its allies including the AIADMK, the people would be putting an end to all the welfare measures started by the DMK government, he said and stressed on the need for unity among the workers of all the alliance parties to succeed in the polls.



Though there was only a pro-incumbency wave now, the agents should go from house to house and explain the various policies of the government that would form the blueprint for development in the next 50 years in the State, he said.



Under DMK rule, Tamil Nadu would see a development that would take it on par with western nations in the next five years, he said and enumerated the achievements of his government in all sectors that had led to the State becoming the number one in economic growth.



Each of the agents should take responsibility for 40 to 50 votes and campaign for the party to each and every individual they came across, even if they came from families that traditionally voted for the DMK, he said that hard work also brought rewards.



Though the DMK was the only party with the infrastructure and trained party functionaries, they should all put in their best to work for success in the elections and definitely go through the booklet bought out on his speech in the State Assembly explaining the achievements of the DMK government before meeting the people and soliciting their votes, he said

