It Will Be AIADMK Govt, Affirms EPS

Chennai:The AIADMK would form the government after the Assembly elections by winning a majority of the seats in the State and it would not be a rule by the NDA, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Wednesday.

Answering questions at a political conference organized in Chennai by a national media group, Palaniswami said that the AIADMK alliance would win 210 of the 234 constituencies in the State, he said that it was his party that was at the helm of the NDA and added that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah had affirmed it.



Asked about opinion polls suggesting victory for the DMK-led alliance, he said the people of the State had decided to bring AIADMK back to power, whatever opinion polls might say, as he could perceive the trend while meeting people during his campaign tours.



To a question on Chief Minister M K Stalin ruling out the possibility for a coalition government in the State, the leader of the opposition said that he did not want to comment on the DMK-Congress alliance but pointed out that whenever the Chief Minister said something, a Congress MP as replying to it.



Speaking on the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) and its founder Vijay, he said that it was too early to comment on it as the new party had not contested in any elections and its political strength had not been assessed.



He said that he had not replied to Vijay who had claimed that the fight in the elections was between the DMK and the TVK because he did not consider the new party worthy of any consideration.



The main takeaways of the coming elections would be the removal of the anti-people government from power and the defeat of the family rule that the people abhorred, he said

