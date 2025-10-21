It Rained Cats And Dogs, Dampening The Deepavali Spirit In Tamil Nadu

Chennai: The heavy rains that lashed Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, the day after Deepavali, dampened the post festival spirits of many in the State, particularly those who were returning to Chennai after a long festival weekend with loved one by road, and also caused some panic as the weather department issued an orange alert to 8 districts.

Since the State government had declared a holiday on Tuesday to enable people going to their native places for Deepavali enjoy a four-day holiday – already the weekend followed by Deepavali on Monday gave them a continuous three-day recess – many families were returning to their work places leisurely by road on Tuesday when the rains slowed them down.

For many from the northern districts who did not get that Tuesday holiday, the rains turned a nightmare as the return travel was slowed down by the showers as they hurriedly travelled back to Chennai. Apart from causing traffic snarls on the highway, the rains also impeded the smooth flow of traffic within Chennai and also its outskirts in the gateway to the metropolis.

Chennai and many other places like Thoothukudi and Theni reported waterlogging and a flood alert was issued for the temple city of Madurai as the water level in the River Vaigai rose to dangerous level. In Chennai 250 cusecs of water from Cooum River barrage was released at Avadi and Puthuchathiram.

However, in Chennai, where some north Indian communities celebrated the festival of lights on Tuesday, fire cracker bursting continued despite the damp weather though the roads were almost deserted with most people staying indoors. Many small shops that closed for Deepavali on Monday did not open Tuesday and roadside vendors who had taken an off day for the festival too did not return to their perches

With many people leaving Chennai for the holidays, the roads were less congested with traffic and as the rain alert was issued some people did not return, preferring to extend their holidays by staying back in their native places.

As the low pressure system that developed in the Bay of Bengal causing the rains hovered over the southeast Arabian sea, the orange alert – forecasting heavy to very heavy rains – was issued to Chennai, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Cuddalore

Also the weather office forecast severe rains in the districts of Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Sivaganga, which predicted a wet spell almost for the entire State till Friday.

On Friday, October 24, intense rainfall might be witnessed in other places like Tirupattur, Vellore, Krishnangiri, Erode, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri, too, a weather report said.