IT-M Unveils PG Diploma In Manufacturing Analytics

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) has launched a post-graduate diploma in manufacturing analytics, a one-year, web-enabled program to equip professionals with advanced capabilities in data analytics, artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

Offered by the department of data science and AI, the course is designed to address the growing industry demand for professionals who can apply analytics and AI directly to manufacturing operations, productivity improvement and strategic decision-making.

The first batch will commence on September 7. The last date to apply through the following link is May 31 - https://code.iitm.ac.in/pgdma

Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT-M said that as India’s manufacturing sector was accelerating its digital transformation, there was a clear need for programmes that combine academic depth with industry relevance. “This postgraduate diploma reflects IIT-M’s commitment to creating future-ready professionals who can lead technology-driven transformation in manufacturing”, he said.