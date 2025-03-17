Isro's Kulasekarapattinam Spaceport to Host Maiden SSLV Launch in Two Years

The Kulasekarapattinam spaceport in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district, the second launch complex for Isro outside Andhra Pradesh, will see the maiden launch with the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) in 24 months, chairman of the space agency V Narayanan said on Monday. The Isro SSLV will primarily support polar launches of up to 500 kg, with Indian industry involved in its production.

🚨 𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗜𝗡



The ISRO-JAXA Chandrayaan-5/LuPEx mission has received approval from the Union Cabinet!! ✅️



It will consist of a lander built by ISRO and a rover built by JAXA, which will land near the South Pole of the Moon. 🇮🇳🇯🇵



Planned launch date: 2028-29

"All facilities will be commissioned for launch in 24 months. The first launch will take place in two years. Don't think it will be literally small in size. It will be a 500 kg satellite," Narayanan told reporters after inaugurating a new research centre at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras - S Ramakrishnan Centre of Excellence for Research in Fluid and Thermal Science (Isro-IITM).

Named after the former director of Isro's Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre and a distinguished alumnus of IIT Madras, the Centre inaugurated in the presence of IIT-Madras director Prof V Kamakoti, will support ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives, promoting self-reliance in advanced space technologies and attract global talent and research funding.



