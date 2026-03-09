Is The BJP Putting Pressure On TVK To Be An Ally?

CHENNAI: When Adhav Arjuna, a top leader of the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), was openly asked about the veracity of rumours on the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Pawan Kalyan brokering an alliance between the TVK and the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu when he visited a site in Chennai where an anti-encroachment drive was on, he pooh poohed it, saying he would not answer speculative questions.

But the rumour has been raging in the political circles for the past few days, particularly after the alliance between the DMK and Congress firmed up on March 4. The talk is that the BJP was keen on roping in the TVK into its fold now that the doors to the Congress have been closed.

It is said that some Telugu film industry personalities are talking to TVK president Vijay about forging an alliance with the AIADMK at least, if not the BJP.

Adhav Arjuna was asked if it was true when he visited a part of the Villivakkam Assembly constituency where the demolition of encroachments was carried out by the authorities on Monday. The visit itself triggered another speculation of Adhav Arjuna planning to contest from Villivakkam Assembly constituency, from where the DMK might field his beta noir P K Sekar Babu.

Though Adhav Arjuna will not respond to rumours, the BJP is reportedly using the carrot and stick method in putting pressure on Vijay to join its camp. They are promising 50 seats for him to contest in the elections and the deputy Chief Minister post if they win on one side or throwing veiled threats of not letting his latest film ‘Jananayagan’ clear the censors.

The CBI has also asked Vijay to appear before it once again in the case relating to the death of 41 persons at the TVK campaign rally at Karur on September 27. But Vijay is said to be firm in his resolve to not give in to the pressures from the BJP.

He wants to face the Assembly elections on his own and test his popularity among the masses, which is not to the liking of the BJP that wants all parties to join hands with it.