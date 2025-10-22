Intermittent Rains Continue in North TN

Since the Regional Meteorological Centre indicated the intensification of the well-marked low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal, which brought the rains that nevertheless filled up the lakes and reservoirs, many people preferred to remain indoors as it was evident from the relatively empty roads during the evening hours.

Many people who had gone out of town for Deepavali extended their leaves and put off their return journeys waiting for the rains to subside. Shopkeepers and those running small establishments faced a problem in opening their outlets as many employees did not report back for work after Deepavali, forcing them to start their businesses late.

The water logged roads and streets and empty shopping complexes presented a holiday picture with very few people stepping out of homes though public transport was as usual. Even big commercial centres work a deserted look.

The fear of a disaster striking the city lurked in the minds of the people as some social media channels carried news and pictures of temples getting water logged and read alerts being issued to many districts in neighbouring Kerala and predicted the continuation of the wet weather.

With the mushrooming of individual self-styled amaetur weather experts, people have lost faith in the government agency predictions. But the Indian Meteorological Department bulletins, too, forecast a cyclone, besides heavy rains across Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, till October 24.

The scene at the iconic Marina beach in Chennai added to the fears of the common people as the sea looked rough with the winds blowing stronger than in normal days.