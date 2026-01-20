Interior Decorator Gets Life Term For Killing Kulfi Vendor

Thoothukudi: The Thoothukudi district second additional sessions court on Monday sentenced to life Kandhasami (25), an interior decorator, in connection with the murder of a North Indian kulfi ice vendor.

Vinoth (29), from Bhilwara district, Rajasthan, had been staying at Rajkannanagar, Tiruchendur, running a kulfi ice business. Kandhasami, from Bagavathinagar at Savadipalayam in Erode district, was also residing in the same compound. The two had developed a close acquaintance.

On May 17, 2023, Kandhasami, after a haircut, used the water that Vinoth had stored for kulfi ice preparation for bathing. Coming to know this, Vinoth picked up a quarrel with Kandhasami’s wife. During the heated exchange, Vinoth reportedly spoke ill of her character. Enraged, Kandhasami attacked Vinoth and killed him by crushing his head with a grinding stone.

Tiruchendur police registered the case and arrested Kandhasami. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000.