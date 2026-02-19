Interest In Sports, A Deterrent To Drug Habits: CM

Chennai: Involvement in sports would be a major deterrent for youth to fall into bad habits like narcotics use and was a technique to improve concentration and the DMK government had launched several schemes to encourage sporting activities in the State, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Wednesday.

Participating in an event organized by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu at the Nehru Indoor Stadium, Stalin listed out the initiatives of his government to promote sports and encourage sports persons and spoke about the Global Sport City, coming up in Semmencherry at a cost of Rs 261 crore.

Handing over appointment orders to 178 sports persons for government jobs and distributing assistance 172 sports persons at the meeting that was also an occasion for the celebration of 5 years of sporting excellence by Champions of India, he said that Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin was functioning as the captain of many champions.

A singular triumph was not adequate in the field of sports, in which, like in politics, one had to keep winning laurels, he said and took a dig at the previous AIADMK government accusing it of not appointing coaches during its tenure and leaving 76 vacancies to be filled after the DMK came to power.

Applications had also been invited from qualified candidates, including 4 in the differently abled category, for another 34 vacancies for coaches that the risen now, he said, driving home the point that his government was keen on developing sports in the State by giving details of the other awards for physical training instructors.