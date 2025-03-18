Caretaker Govt in Bangladesh is not friendly towards India: R N Ravi

Guwahati: Noted security expert and Governor of Tamil Nadu R N Ravi said that northeast is certainly surrounded by hostile countries like China and Bangladesh but India’s security apparatus is strong enough to deal with any eventuality.



Mr Ravi who was here to address a seminar on Codifying Border Laws for National Security organised by Seemanta Chetana Mancha Purvottar and Adhivakta Parishad Assam told this newspaper India is definitely concerned over the situation in Bangladesh.

Pointing out that India always believed in cooperative development with Bangladesh, Mr Ravi said that the caretaker Government in Bangladesh is not friendly towards India.

He said, “We have to be a little more alert as Bangladesh Government has lost direction and the present regime is undoing all that were achieved in last ten years or so. The economy of Bangladesh is now in bad shape as investors have started running away. The radicals have taken over the powers and the head of the caretaker Government Md Yunus who may be a good individual but is under the grip of the radicals. In fact, the radical forces never wanted liberation of Bangladesh. The future looks bleak for Bangladesh.”

On asked about China, Mr Ravi who was part of several Indian diplomatic mission to China, said that China cannot afford to go for a war with India.

Asserting that Chinese economy is badly hit by the ongoing tariff war, he said that India produces for both exports and internal consumption but the Chinese economy is largely dependent on exports. “Moreover, Indian security forces are much better prepared now to face any eventuality. There is no denying the fact that India has a border dispute with China. But the situation has totally changed in the last ten years,” said Mr Ravi.

He said, “For decades after the 1962 war, India did not develop infrastructure along the international border with China fearing that China may use it. “That was a totally defensive approach. The present Government has started taking major initiatives for development of infrastructure along the border with China and several mega projects, be it road, bridge or tunnel, have come up. India is not on offence but India's current position can be termed offensive defence,” said Mr Ravi.

He reiterated, “India is strong on all fronts and we should not be apprehensive of any threat. Moreover, India now has a strong voice in the international forum too with strong diplomacy. Have you heard the voices of Pakistan or Bangladesh on any major international issues in recent times? They have become inconsequential in the global stage.

Earlier while addressing the seminar Mr Ravi also underscored the need to align the border management and border security laws and policies with the integral vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the border.

Pointing out that the previous governments neglected the border region and people who have been living there for long, He said that under present regime, the border is looked as an organic part of Bharat in which the development of the border area and comprehensive prosperity of our people living there are crucial, Mr Ravi said.

He urged to appreciate the initiatives and programs of the Central Government including unprecedented massive thrust on infrastructure building - tunnels, roads, rails, digital and aviation, in the border region along with the Vibrant Border Villages Programme.

Shifting the perception from the ‘last villages’ to the ‘first villages’ is driving unprecedented development, Mr. Ravi said.

Neglected for decades, these regions are now reclaiming their rightful place with a renewed sense of belonging and commitment—bringing infrastructure, essential services, and new opportunities to the remotest settlements, transforming lives, and strengthening national unity, he pointed out.