Indian Consul Unfurls Tricolour In Jaffna

26 Jan 2026 11:44 PM IST

The events were held at the official residence of the Indian consul in Jaffna, Sai Murali, who hoisted the tricolour.— Image By Arrangement

RAMESWARAM: India’s 77th Republic Day was celebrated at the Indian Consulate in Jaffna, Sri Lanka, Monday.

The events were held at the official residence of the Indian consul in Jaffna, Sai Murali, who hoisted the tricolour.

The Republic Day greetings of the President of India were read out. Cultural programmes were held thereafter.

