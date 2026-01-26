Indian Consul Unfurls Tricolour In Jaffna
The Republic Day greetings of the President of India were read out. Cultural programmes were held thereafter.
RAMESWARAM: India’s 77th Republic Day was celebrated at the Indian Consulate in Jaffna, Sri Lanka, Monday.
The events were held at the official residence of the Indian consul in Jaffna, Sai Murali, who hoisted the tricolour.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
