India, Pakistan Are Like Family In Team UAE: Captain Waseem

CHENNAI: Eight of the 15 players in the UAE’s T20 World Cup squad are Pakistanis, while the rest trace their roots to India, all qualifying to represent the country under the ICC’s residency criteria.

The backroom staff mirrors this blend, with former India cricketer Lalchand Rajput as head coach and Pakistan’s Yasir Arafat as his deputy.

At a time when relations between India and Pakistan are at their lowest ebb — exacerbated by off-field controversies such as the handshake issue and Pakistan’s decision to boycott its World Cup match against India in Colombo — the UAE dressing room presents a striking contrast, with players from both sides of the border working in complete harmony.

UAE captain Muhammad Waseem, who hails from Pakistan’s Punjab province, said Indians and Pakistanis are united as a family in the UAE dressing room.

“We are all playing for the UAE. We treat ourselves like a family,” Waseem said. “We spend time together, we eat together, and there is no difference among us.”

Waseem also underlined the importance of having Rajput at the helm, especially with the tournament being held in India. “Having someone like Lalchand Rajput as coach is a blessing,” he said.

“He understands the conditions very well. He has been with us for around six months, guiding the players about the pitches and other aspects. It has helped us a lot,” Waseem added.

The UAE team has been steadily making a mark on the international stage. They pulled off a historic series win against Bangladesh in 2025 and had earlier stunned New Zealand in a T20 international in 2023. As they prepare to face New Zealand again at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday, Waseem sounded confident.

“Our strategy is very simple. We have beaten New Zealand before. We have come with a plan and prepared ourselves like a champion team. We are eager to put our best foot forward tomorrow.”