Incentive for sugarcane farmers

Chennai:Sugarcane farmers who supplied cane to sugar mills for crushing in the 2023-24 season will be paid an incentive of Rs 215 per tonne, over and above the fair and remunerative price of R 2919.75, which would take the total price for a tonne to Rs 3134. 75.

An official press release on Saturday said that the incentive had been announced to help the 1.20 lakh farmers and the sugarcane industry that is in doldrums at a cost of Rs 247 crore. Those farmers supply the cane to 2 public sector, 12 cooperative and 16 private mills.

