In rare departure, Udhayanidhi extends Diwali greetings

Chennai: In a rare departure from the DMK's traditions, party leader and Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has extended his Deepavali greetings to those "who have faith," remarks that drew sarcastic response from opposition BJP.

The BJP has been targeting the DMK for not wishing people on Hindu festivals, including Deepavali and Vinayaka Chathurthi.

DMK leaders including its late president and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi have not greeted people on Deepavali, in line with their rationalistic beliefs.

However, at a party event here on Saturday, while extending his greetings to supporters for the party's platinum jubilee celebrations, Udhayanidhi also greeted people for "Deepa oli thirunaal" much to the surprise of many.

"I extend my greetings on our (DMK) platinum jubilee celebrations; Deepa oli thirunaal greetings to those having belief and celebrating it," he said. Deepa oli thirunaal roughly translates to the Day of the Light of lamp.

While Deepavali in the north signifies the return of Lord Rama and Sita Devi to Ayodhya from exile, in south the festival marks the victory of Lord Krishna and his consort Sathyabhama over the demon king Narakasura.

TN BJP leader Narayanan Thirupathi took a swipe at Udhayanidhi.

In a cryptic post on 'X,' he referred to the deputy CM's comments and said, "for those who don't have belief, greetings to live like Narakasura."

Further, in a veiled attack on Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Udhayanidhi said he is "allergic" to the very word 'Dravidam,' and thinks it can be finished off by not taking its name. The Governor also had a problem with the name Tamil Nadu, he claimed.

"Nobody can even touch Dravidam. Tamil Nadu will remain Tamil Nadu. As long as our black and red (DMK) flag and the DMK workers are there, none can even touch Tamil Nadu and Dravidam," the deputy CM asserted.