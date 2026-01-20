Illegal Buildings Sealed In Ooty

OOTY: The municipal and revenue administration officials here have begun to seal unauthorised constructions that have sprouted in violation of the Hill Stations Building Rules (HSBR), 1993, here in this hill town.

As HSBR 1993 was brought to restrict mushrooming of concrete structures in the Nilgiris, the rules also impose many restrictions in construction norms in the hills to save the fragile ecology and stability of the slopes in the Nilgiris.

While over the years, the officials did take action to check the mushrooming of unauthorised constructions and sprouting of illegal buildings, of late, there had been complaints about sprouting of unauthorised constructions in this hill town.

Following court directions, the officials from municipal and revenue departments have begun to seal unauthorised constructions in this town.

Official sources said efforts will be taken to seal all the unauthorised constructions here as some of the builders constructed structures even after they had been warned of action.