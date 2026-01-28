IIT-Madras To Host Start-up Pitch Arena During E-summit 2026

Chennai: The IIT-Madras will host a start-up pitch arena in collaboration with IDEABAAZ, a national entrepreneurship discovery platform, during the Entrepreneurship Summit (E-Summit) 2026 to be held from February 6 to 8.

Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT-M, said the event had been organised as part of IIT-M's vision of producing more than 1,000 impact startup stories by 2030. Several high-potential ventures will be showcased at E-Summit 2026, providing founders with national visibility, mentorship, and investor access, he said.

Mudit Kumar, Co-founder, IDEABAAZ, said that together with IIT-M, they would build a movement that celebrates risk-takers, and dreamers.

E-Summit 2026 will feature high-energy pitch arenas, startup spotlights, mentorship-led masterclasses, and immersive ecosystem engagements designed to help early-stage ideas transition into scalable, investible ventures.