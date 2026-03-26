Hot Days, Hotter Politics

Chennai: The next four weeks are going to be tough, difficult and exciting for people in Tamil Nadu for two reasons: Rising temperature and election.

Experts have already forecast severe, extended summer similar to or exceeding the 2024 intense heat. The frequency of heatwaves is expected to increase between May and mid-June. Heatwave conditions may pose risks to not only public health but also to water resources and power demand. It is likely to affect the vulnerable population such as children, elderly, outdoor workers and those with pre-existing medical conditions. Soaring temperatures can lead to heat-related illnesses, besides causing additional stress on infrastructure and resource management systems.

The Regional Meteorological Centre’s recent forecast has stated maximum temperature across Tamil Nadu is set to climb by 2-3 degree Celsius from this week-end.

With the gradual warming trend beginning, people are geared up to face the onslaught of summer for the next few months.

At the same time, Tamil Nadu political landscape is also rapidly heating up driven by seat negotiations, naming of candidates and intense campaigning. While AIADMK and Naam Tamilar Katchi have already launched their manifestoes and campaigns, the ruling DMK is also geared up to launch its campaign blitzkrieg next week. And Vijay’s TVK is readying to contest in all 234 Assembly seats without joining any alliance hoping to cash in on voters‘ ‘desire for a change’.

Meanwhile, the Chief Electoral Officer and her team are pulling out all the stops to ensure free and fair elections in the state by cracking the whip on violations and violators.

And voters are bracing for the rising mercury even as they follow the political drama unfolding in the poll arena, preparing to exercise their right to vote on April 23.