Hero Stone of Vijayanagar Era Found at Ambur

Vellore: A 500-year-old hero stone, belonging to the Vijayanagar empire period, was found at Echampattu in Ambur in Tirupattur district.

A team comprising Tirupattur Sacred Heart College Tamil professor K. Mohan Gandhi, ‘Kaninilam’ M. Munisamy, Priyadarshini Engineering College Tamil professor V. Kamini and Siddha medicine practitioner G. Seenivasan found the hero stone in an agricultural field at Echampattu village.

The two-feet-high hero stone shows a warrior with a bun of hair on his head with jewels on his ears. He is seen standing with folded hands. The stone is covered with stone slabs on three sides, and a pillar for lighting and worshipping him is placed before it.