Heavy Rain Forecast for TN as Depression Deepens: IMD

Chennai: Heavy rainfall is expected over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts in the next 24 hours as the depression formed in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression on Sunday and moving at a speed of 10 km per hour, the Regional Meteorological Centre said.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a 'cyclonic storm' over the southwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours, a bulletin by the Centre said.

The system is further expected to intensify into a 'severe' cyclonic storm by October 28 and very likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada on October 28, it said.

"The depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly west-north westwards with a speed of 10 km per hour, intensified into a Deep Depression today, October 26, and lay centered about 610 km west of Port Blair, 790 km east-south east of Chennai, 850 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam, 840 km south east of Kakinada and 950 km south east of Gopalpur (Odisha)" the bulletin said.

"It is likely to move west-north westwards, intensify further into a 'cyclonic storm' over southwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. It is likely to move northwest wards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by October 28," it said.

In view of the depression, the RMC said heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Puducherry in the next 24 hours.

Thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas.

On the amount of rainfall received, the weather office said Nalumukku in Tirunelveli recorded a maximum of 13 cm followed by Oothu 12 cm in the last 24 hours. Nerkundram in Chennai recorded the least with 1 cm of rainfall.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea between October 26 and 28, 2025 and those fisherfolk who are out at deep sea are advised to return to the coast immediately, it added.

For Chennai and its neighbourhood districts, the bulletin said there may be a few spells of moderate-heavy rain with thunderstorm and lightning likely to occur in some areas.