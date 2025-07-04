Harassed By Moneylenders, Youth Ends Life In Puducherry

A youth died by suicide unable to bear the harassment by private moneylenders in Puducherry. The youth, Vikram, worked at a chicken shop to support his family. Trouble began deepening for the youth after he became immobile following an accident, due to which he could not repay the loan.

Police sources said that in a suicide note, he blamed several moneylenders for his death. He also mentioned of several instances when he was harassed and exploited by the moneylenders. In a highly offending manner, one of them even asked Vikram to send his wife and daughter to his house until he cleared his dues.

For a loan of Rs 3.8 lakh, he claimed to have paid Rs 38,000 interest per moth, which is a staggering 10% interest rate. Another money lender reportedly demanded Rs 6,000 interest every month for lending Rs 30,000 loan.

Police launched an investigation into the allegations levelled by Vikram. However, no arrests were made so far.

It is also learnt that Vikram was a local activist of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) launched by actor Vijay. He made an appeal to the actor to look after his wife and daughter, after his death.

The death brings back concerns over unchecked menace by the private moneylenders in parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, who target small entrepreneurs and vulnerable families.