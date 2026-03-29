Grand Finale To “innoWAH!” On IIT-M Campus

CHENNAI: The grand finale of “innoWAH!”, an innovation competition organised by an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) alumni initiative, was organised on the IIT-M campus in Chennai, bringing together student innovators from across South India.

The day-long event featured 64 finalist teams, representing 47 engineering colleges from Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala. The competition, conducted over the past year, focused on the theme “Engineering Solutions with Bytes and Bolts,” highlighting the integration of digital technologies with core engineering disciplines. Students showcased working prototypes using artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, data analytics and automation to address real-world challenges.The programme was organised by PanIIT Alumni Leadership Series, which said 272 teams from 62 partner institutes initially registered, with 216 teams shortlisted for regional pre-finals before 64 teams advanced to the grand finale.Chief guest Srinath Ravichandran, co-founder and CEO of Agnikul Cosmos, distributed prizes to the winners. He emphasised the need for startups and young engineers to develop innovative design approaches and build globally competitive “Made in India” solutions.PALS chairperson C. N. Chandrasekaran congratulated the participants and highlighted the competition’s role in promoting innovation, collaboration and entrepreneurship among engineering students. Organisers also announced that promising projects from the competition would receive further mentorship and support to help students take their ideas forward.