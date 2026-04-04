Goyal Hints at Bigger Role for Annamalai, Without Naming Him

Chennai:Union minister and Tamil Nadu BJP election in-charge, Piyush Goyal, on Friday hinted at the possibility that Annamalai, whose name was not included in the BJP candidates’ list, could be assigned a key party role or even reappointed as state BJP president.

Speaking at Chennai airport, he said a leader who has worked with full dedication for the party has expressed willingness to work across the state, and the party would consider it.



Goyal, who arrived in Chennai from Delhi in the evening, told mediapersons that the BJP candidates’ list had been released after selecting individuals with significant experience and commitment. He expressed confidence that all the candidates would win and that the NDA alliance would form the next government in Tamil Nadu.



When asked about Annamalai’s absence from the BJP list, Goyal responded without naming him, saying that a person who has worked with full dedication for the party has expressed willingness to work across the state, and the party would consider it.



He added that good governance would be delivered at the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in the state under Edappadi K. Palaniswami. Through “double-development” and rapid progress, a better future would be created for all sections of society in Tamil Nadu. Farmers, fishermen, youth, women, small entrepreneurs and traders are expecting change, he said.



Candidate selection was made based on recommendations from the state leadership and the preferences of individuals.



On the BJP’s election manifesto, he said the first draft was ready and would be released soon, after consultations with the central leadership.

