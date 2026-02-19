Govt Should Act Against Annamalai, Says CPM Leader

Thanjavur:The government should take action as per law against Annamalai, former state president of the BJP, for propagating false allegations regarding the suicide of Lavanya, a student of Michaelpatti school, near Thanjavur, said U. Vasuki, politbureau member of the CPI(M), here on Thursday.

She told mediapersons that following the order of the Madurai bench of the Madras high court, the CBI took up the case of Lavanya and has now filed the chargesheet. It categorically said there was no religious conversion bid in the suicide and ruled out that conversion was the reason for the extreme step.



But from the beginning of the case, the BJP, Hindu Munnani and Sangh Parivars gave conversion angle to it and tried to make it a national issue.



“Annamalai overdid it,” said Vasuki, and added that the CBI chargesheet exposed their false propaganda.



Chinnai. Pandian, district secretary of the CPI(M), was present on the occasion.

