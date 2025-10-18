Gold Volumes Dip 15 PC This Dhanteras Due to High Prices

Chennai: Gold-buying festival Dhanteras saw a 10-15 per cent drop in volumes, while due to high prices, gold demand in value terms went up crossing Rs 50,000 crore. With silver prices rising steeper, silver coins became a preferred choice among the buyers this year.

“Dhanteras 2025 has seen a 10–15 per cent dip in volume compared to last year, but overall value is up sharply — we expect festive sales to cross Rs 50,000 crore,” said Rajesh Rokde, chairman, GJC.

Compared to last year, the average transaction value has risen by nearly 20–25 per cent, even as overall volume dipped due to high bullion prices, said Avinash Gupta, Vice Chairman, GJC.

Customers were mostly doing token purchases and heavy pieces were also being bought. Reinforcing the belief that gold brings good fortune, wealth, and prosperity, this year has been no different, said Sachin Jain, MD, World Gold Council India.

According to the industry, despite high gold and silver prices, consumer sentiment was strong, driven by strategic buying and early wedding purchases. Gold coins are leading demand, with hallmark-certified lightweight jewellery also performing well.

Meanwhile, silver items, especially coins and puja articles, have surged nearly 40 per cent over last year. There’s a clear shift — silver is no longer a secondary choice but a smart, festive investment for value-conscious buyers. Silver coins in the denominations from 1 gram to 50 grams, with hallmark certification were a top priority. The 35–40 per cent surge in silver coin sales, especially in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, where buyers opted for budget-friendly investments and ceremonial gifting.