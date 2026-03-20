Go To The People, Who Believe In DMK’s Capability: Stalin

CHENNAI: Calling upon the DMK cadre to reach out to the people, who reposed confidence in the Secular Progressive Alliance as the only entity having the ability to stand up for the rights of Tamil Nadu and put it on the path of development, Chief Minister M K Stalin said that if the opposition alliance won the Assembly elections all decisions concerning the State would be taken in New Delhi, as it had been happening now.

In a letter to his party cadre on Friday, Stalin said that though the DMK was able to run the government successfully in the past five years, the anti-Tamils approach of the BJP Union government, seeking revenge against the State, had thrown a challenge that his government had to take up while protecting democracy, striving for the rights of the State and bringing in a plethora of welfare schemes meant for the progress of the people.

The coming election was indeed a war between Tamil Nadu and Delhi, as he had been saying for quite some time, he said and wondered why the leader of the opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, and his associates were camping in New Delhi. They were definitely not there to get the funds that the BJP government was depriving the State of and definitely not there to take steps to implement the schemes that had been blocked by the BJP, he said.

Neither were the opposition leader and his associates in Delhi to protect the State’s rights nor to address the LPG shortage in the State, Stalin said, adding that they were holding talks on their electoral alliance unmindful of the problems of the people of the State.

When they had to get permission from Delhi for finalizing election strategy itself, what would be the fate of the State if it fell into their hands, he wondered, adding that the people were aware of it and would not allow that to happen.

Like they pledged their party (AIADMK) to the BJP to serve their selfish needs, those leaders would mortgage Tamil Nadu to New Delhi and every decision they arrived at in future would be coming from Delhi, which was a fact that the people were very much aware of, he said.

Following the release of the 14-point visionary programme, ‘Tamil Nadu 2030’, released recently, the DMK would come up with its manifesto for the elections, which would be typical of the party’s people-oriented documents that would draw the support of the voters, he said.