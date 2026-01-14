Girls in North Told to Stay in Kitchen: DMK MP's Comments Spark Row

Chennai: Senior DMK Leader Dayanidhi Maran on Wednesday said that girls in Tamil Nadu were asked to study whereas their counterparts in North were asked to stay at home, be in kitchen and bear children. The MP's comments have created a stir, including sharp responses from opposition parties.

Participating in a function presided by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Maran said that the government functioning under the leadership of M.K. Stalin is a 'Dravidian Model' government which functions with the idea of "everything for everyone" (ellarukum ellam).

In particular, boys and girls in Tamil Nadu are expected to bear the laptop distributed by the government and either face an interview or join post graduation with confidence, the DMK MP said.

"In Tamil Nadu, we tell women to study. But what is told in North India? They say girls should not go to work, should be at home, be in the kitchen, bear children. This is your job. They say like this," Maran said at an event here.

"...This is Tamil Nadu. This is Dravida Nadu. It is the land of (late DMK patriarch) M Karunanidhi, (former Chief Minister) Anna and (Chief Minister) M K Stalin. In this soil, your (women's) progress is the progress of Tamil Nadu. Why do global companies come to Chennai? Because everyone here is educated not only in Tamil but also in English," he said.



