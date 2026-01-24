GCC Slaps Rs 1 Lakh Fine On Individual For Felling Tree

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh fine on an individual for cutting a tree and Rs 75,000 on five others.

According to the GCC, the fines were enforced on January 22, collecting totally Rs 1.75 lakh. Rs 1 lakh was slapped on Revathi Sathishkumar. However, the GCC did not divulge more details. Though DC contacted Revathi, she refused to speak on the issue.

To make services like branch pruning, removal of dried trees, and tree transplantation more accessible and efficient, the GCC has modernised the application process. Residents are no longer allowed to apply directly to the forest department to cut trees. Instead, all applications must be submitted exclusively through the GCC website: https://chennaicorporation.gov.in/gcc/ and Namma Chennai App.

Once an application is received, a field inspection is conducted by a team comprising GCC park superintendents or supervisors, social activists, and forest department officials. The inspection report is then forwarded to the Green Committee. Applicants will be notified of the status via SMS and can also track their application details on the corporation’s website.

The GCC had announced a penalty structure for unauthorised tree cutting as Rs 1 Lakh and Rs15,000 for unauthorised pruning, nailing advertisements, or wrapping lights around trees.

Citizens can report any unauthorised cutting or pruning of trees in public places by calling the Corporation’s helpline number 1913.